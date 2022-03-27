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Isaac Kappy - The Present (Official Lyric Video)
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93 views • March 27, 2022
"Everything hidden and covered up will soon be exposed. The facade is falling down and nothing will be kept secret for long. Whatever you have spoken in private will be public and what you have whispered secretly behind closed doors will be broadcast for all to hear."
Their symbolism will be their downfall.
Their symbolism will be their downfall.
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