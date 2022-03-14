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(WARNING GRAPHIC SCENES) Ukrainian Nationalists Launched a Tochka-U Missile into the Centre of DONETSK - Intentionally KILLING innocent Russian CIVILIANS Again in the DONBASS. 031422
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245 views • March 14, 2022
I pray for all in the Donbass region. They have suffered for 8 years through these attacks by Ukrainian Nationalists. I hope that everyone that I follow in Donetsk are alright and their friends and loved ones are all safe.
Ukrainian nationalists launch a Tochka-U missile into the centre of Donetsk - intentionally killing innocent Russian civilians.
Ukraine, Russia, Battles, Liberation of the Donbass!
Losing the war, the terrorists decided to kill as many Russians as possible. Today's tragedy is evidence of the agony of the Ukrainian state.
Against the background of the tragedy in Donetsk, the fourth round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev began. What can be said there? Only about the complete and unconditional surrender of Ukraine.
⚠️Warning, graphic scenes.
Ukrainian nationalists launch a Tochka-U missile into the centre of Donetsk - intentionally killing innocent Russian civilians.
Ukraine, Russia, Battles, Liberation of the Donbass!
Losing the war, the terrorists decided to kill as many Russians as possible. Today's tragedy is evidence of the agony of the Ukrainian state.
Against the background of the tragedy in Donetsk, the fourth round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev began. What can be said there? Only about the complete and unconditional surrender of Ukraine.
⚠️Warning, graphic scenes.
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