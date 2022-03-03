Ever-Neutral Switzerland Join EU All Sanctions Against Russia

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02/28/2022 Switzerland will adopt all the sanctions that the European Union has imposed on Russian people and companies and freeze their assets to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, said President Ignazio Cassis in a sharp deviation from the country’s traditional neutrality.