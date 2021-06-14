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Earning a Psychological Degree in Witchdoctoring
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Apostasy Update # 15
Now, last week we discussed some of the points Dave Hunt and I wrote in our book America, the Sorcerer’s New Apprentice: The Rise of New Age Shamanism. In particular, we pointed out how psychotherapy, which is the cash cow of psychology—I mean, folks, it’s a $300 billion industry—has been the leader in ushering the world into Eastern mysticism. That’s been accomplished mainly by describing spiritual phenomena in pseudoscientific psychological terms, thereby giving the impression that it has scientific basis.
For example, a ghost or spirit is said to be a projection from one’s own subconscious, or a poltergeist activity is related to manifestations from the “collective unconscious.” One academic source we quoted stated, “A large and growing number of psychotherapists are now convinced that the Eastern religions offer an understanding of the mind far more complete than anything yet envisioned by Western science.”
To the contrary. Eastern religions are clueless regarding and understanding the mind, and that goes double for psychologists. Nevertheless, that hasn’t slowed their rush toward accepting and promoting pantheism and its accompanying occult practices.
Carl, any more thoughts about psychology related to what we covered in last week’s program?
GAME OF GODS
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AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
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Buy the books: https://www.thebereancall.org/apostasy-update
Stay in touch: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Apostasy Update # 15
Now, last week we discussed some of the points Dave Hunt and I wrote in our book America, the Sorcerer’s New Apprentice: The Rise of New Age Shamanism. In particular, we pointed out how psychotherapy, which is the cash cow of psychology—I mean, folks, it’s a $300 billion industry—has been the leader in ushering the world into Eastern mysticism. That’s been accomplished mainly by describing spiritual phenomena in pseudoscientific psychological terms, thereby giving the impression that it has scientific basis.
For example, a ghost or spirit is said to be a projection from one’s own subconscious, or a poltergeist activity is related to manifestations from the “collective unconscious.” One academic source we quoted stated, “A large and growing number of psychotherapists are now convinced that the Eastern religions offer an understanding of the mind far more complete than anything yet envisioned by Western science.”
To the contrary. Eastern religions are clueless regarding and understanding the mind, and that goes double for psychologists. Nevertheless, that hasn’t slowed their rush toward accepting and promoting pantheism and its accompanying occult practices.
Carl, any more thoughts about psychology related to what we covered in last week’s program?
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
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