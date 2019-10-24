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ULTIMATE VEGAN BREAKFAST | @avantgardevegan by Gaz Oakley
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6 views • October 24, 2019
This is the episode 5 from Season Three, Ultimate Vegan Breakfast!! In this video you will learn how to make, Aubergine Bacon, Homemade Baked Beans, Scrambled Tofu & Roasted Cherry Tomatoes. You don't have to serve everything together. I just wanted to put everything it to one video. Hope you enjoy. The recipes in this video serve 4 people.
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