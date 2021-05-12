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A Limited Time To Fight Back Against This Distinctly Totalitarian Move By Feds
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50 views • May 12, 2021
Our states are under attack by the federal government as it continues its usurpations of power. Our children are also under attack for the same reasons and there is a limited time for you to voice your opposition to the criminals in DC violating the Tenth Amendment and seeking to control education, in particular to revise American history. Common Core Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to tell you what it's all about and how you can engage the fight.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-limited-time-to-fight-back-against-this-distinctly-totalitarian-move-by-feds/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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