RT News - October 12 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
110 views • 6 months ago

Oct 12, 2024

rt.com


The increasing isolation of a nation - Israel suffers a new diplomatic blow in the international arena, after yet another state cuts ties with the country following its invasions of Lebanon and Gaza. As RT covers how local Palestinians suffer abuse from Israel settlers, our own crew is harassed. Kenya asks for more funding for its US-backed peace operation in Haiti, as it dispatches more troops to the nation 12 thousands kilometers away from home. Nothing more to give - Slovakia says it's out of weapons to send to Ukraine as its stockpiles are too depleted. That's as Vladimir Zelensky continues a whistle-stop tour of Europe, promoting his so-called victory plan.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
