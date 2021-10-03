BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO SAYS COVID VACCINE REGIME WILL LEAD TO “POPULATION CONTROL”

A LOT OF FREEDOM LOVING LEADERS FROM AROUND THE WORLD QUOTE FAMOUS AMERICAN FOUNDING FATHERS SENTIMENTS ON FREEDOM!!!Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a frequent critic of the COVID-19 vaccine regime, says the vaccine passport system being proposed in his country and around the world will eventually lead to population control, reports Shane Trejo.Bolsonaro denounced his critics, the governors of several provinces across Brazil, for their willingness to institute vaccine passports that would affect all of public life in his country.“These governors of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Palo, Goias… You want to issue a decree through the vaccine passport, that is, only those who are vaccinated can go to school, only those who are vaccinated can do such a thing,” explained Bolsonaro.“Guys, either we have freedom or we don't. And the story says that anyone who gives up part of their freedom for security ends up without freedom and without security,” he added.At the time, Bolsonaro went even further, mentioning the goal of the COVID vaccine regimen: population control.“If you accept this vaccination passport, there will soon be another demand and another and another… and you know where it will stop then… population control. The people who most accused me of being a dictator are the ones who are doing it now,” Bolsonaro said.