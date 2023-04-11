Create New Account
Nutriólogo Hugo Robin.- ¡El por qué 5G esta diseñada para matar!
Nutriólogo Hugo Robin
Published 15 hours ago |

Al menos las pandemias ocurridas en los últimos 150 años se pueden atribuir a la electrificación del planeta, especialmente con las radiofrecuencias.

Acompañame en este podcast para conocer la línea de tiempo de las últimas pandemias, el porque particularmente considero que 5G es una tecnología que literalmente esta diseñada para matar y sobretodo, como puedes protegerte adecuadamente.

5gtierrahugo robindespertando saludmineralesblushield

