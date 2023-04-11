Nutriólogo Hugo Robin.- ¡El por qué 5G esta diseñada para matar!

Al menos las pandemias ocurridas en los últimos 150 años se pueden atribuir a la electrificación del planeta, especialmente con las radiofrecuencias.
Acompañame en este podcast para conocer la línea de tiempo de las últimas pandemias, el porque particularmente considero que 5G es una tecnología que literalmente esta diseñada para matar y sobretodo, como puedes protegerte adecuadamente.
