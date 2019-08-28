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28Aug19 China Extends Social Credit Into US/EU Using Corporations
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24 views • August 28, 2019
Within days of extending “social credit” punishment to Hong Kong businesses, the EU is reporting demands from China that corporations OUTSIDE OF CHINA must monitor their businesses and employees in other countries and send the information to the Chinese government as a condition of doing business. Will Wall Street complain? Federal & state govts are already using “social credit” to punish. Then, a late-term abortionist shocks BBC reporter admitting he kills “babies”. And, Greta arrives in NY to lecture the world about the climate apocalypse as Mitt Romney embraces carbon taxes and shutting down the coal industry
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