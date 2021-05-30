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COVID-19 Vax is the Borg, Cartel Border Crime is Coming, Dwight's Situation Analysis, Earth Changes, and More: May 30, 2021
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732 views • May 30, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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COVID19 VAX IS THE BORG: FIGHT THE BORG
Submitted by Vas
seemorerocks.is/analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-slovak-republic-confirmation-of-genocide/?fbclid=IwAR27F7Nr0wWA-mFTv-tFP0QhD3pVXIfyOizAi0qPjGcebdl9NoKhRO6snQo
BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE…
…”In this call, I was told that if I continue to talk about war crimes tribunals, Natural News would be completely taken down and removed from the internet. My guess is that the people involved in gain-of-function research have come to realize they will really face war crimes prosecutions as more truth unfolds, and they are using every tactic possible to threaten those who might remind fellow human beings that running mass medical experiments on humanity is a crime against humanity.”–MIKE ADAMS
www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-28-deep-state-planning-false-flag-violence-to-blame-anti-vaxxers-and-gun-owners.html#
FORCED VAX – ITALY
halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/italy-facing-civil-war-as-prime-minister-orders-vaccines-to-be-mandatory-for-all
Vas writes (May 30, 2021):
Hi Terral,
If this is true about lithium and aluminum affecting the pineal gland, I think I may have made a connection as to why they have been spraying us with these 2 elements (and a whole list of other things) through chemtrails. I also sent an attachment with a highlighted paragraph in case you don't have time to read the 2 links I am sending. Be well, Thanks, Vas
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No Safe Spaces in Biden's America—Cartel Border Crime Is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You
Submitted by Karen
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/gwendolynsims/2021/05/29/cartel-border-crime-is-coming-to-a-neighborhood-near-you-n1450653
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Dwight’s Situation Analysis
Written by Dwight
May 29, 2021
On Sat, May 29, 2021 at 8:11 PM Dwight wrote:
Hello Terral:
I believe that the deep state sent Nixon and Kissinger to China in 1976 to recruit the capitalist minded CCP leaders, who were being exposed and jailed by the Cultural Revolution, to make China into a totalitarian fascist state like Nazi Germany (their dream society for the whole world) and to become the future HQ of deep state capitalism. Sure enough, after those visits, the Cultural Revolution was stopped, and China began to receive investment from the West.
In a recent interview, the head of the IMF stated that the International Monetary Fund would like to move its HQ to China by 2027. Hmmm...
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 22 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
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WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
COVID19 VAX IS THE BORG: FIGHT THE BORG
Submitted by Vas
seemorerocks.is/analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-slovak-republic-confirmation-of-genocide/?fbclid=IwAR27F7Nr0wWA-mFTv-tFP0QhD3pVXIfyOizAi0qPjGcebdl9NoKhRO6snQo
BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE…
…”In this call, I was told that if I continue to talk about war crimes tribunals, Natural News would be completely taken down and removed from the internet. My guess is that the people involved in gain-of-function research have come to realize they will really face war crimes prosecutions as more truth unfolds, and they are using every tactic possible to threaten those who might remind fellow human beings that running mass medical experiments on humanity is a crime against humanity.”–MIKE ADAMS
www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-28-deep-state-planning-false-flag-violence-to-blame-anti-vaxxers-and-gun-owners.html#
FORCED VAX – ITALY
halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/italy-facing-civil-war-as-prime-minister-orders-vaccines-to-be-mandatory-for-all
Vas writes (May 30, 2021):
Hi Terral,
If this is true about lithium and aluminum affecting the pineal gland, I think I may have made a connection as to why they have been spraying us with these 2 elements (and a whole list of other things) through chemtrails. I also sent an attachment with a highlighted paragraph in case you don't have time to read the 2 links I am sending. Be well, Thanks, Vas
--
No Safe Spaces in Biden's America—Cartel Border Crime Is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You
Submitted by Karen
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/gwendolynsims/2021/05/29/cartel-border-crime-is-coming-to-a-neighborhood-near-you-n1450653
--
Dwight’s Situation Analysis
Written by Dwight
May 29, 2021
On Sat, May 29, 2021 at 8:11 PM Dwight wrote:
Hello Terral:
I believe that the deep state sent Nixon and Kissinger to China in 1976 to recruit the capitalist minded CCP leaders, who were being exposed and jailed by the Cultural Revolution, to make China into a totalitarian fascist state like Nazi Germany (their dream society for the whole world) and to become the future HQ of deep state capitalism. Sure enough, after those visits, the Cultural Revolution was stopped, and China began to receive investment from the West.
In a recent interview, the head of the IMF stated that the International Monetary Fund would like to move its HQ to China by 2027. Hmmm...
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 22 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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