Israel hit by worst missile attacks from Lebanon since 2006 war; Tel Aviv retaliates

Militants in Lebanon fired a heavy barrage of rockets at Israel forcing people across Israel's northern frontier into bomb shelters, wounding at least two people and ratcheting up regional tensions a day after Israeli police raided Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site. Watch this video for more.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.