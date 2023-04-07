Create New Account
Israel hit by worst missile attacks from Lebanon since 2006 war; Tel Aviv retaliates
The Prisoner
Militants in Lebanon fired a heavy barrage of rockets at Israel forcing people across Israel's northern frontier into bomb shelters, wounding at least two people and ratcheting up regional tensions a day after Israeli police raided Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site. Watch this video for more.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

