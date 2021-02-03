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DeSantis' Push For Free Speech
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51 views • February 03, 2021
Message to reps:
Hello [Representative],
Free speech, the concept that unpopular speech must be protected, must be actively enforced by the government lest it be rolled back under the lie of “fighting evil.” I am speaking specifically of Big Tech. If what they are doing is okay because they are a private corporation then that also applies to them. They are subject to government regulation and we who would enforce freedom must get there first. Follow Ron DeSantis’ lead but include a provision banning platforms from enforcing “hate speech” rules if they allow political discussion. If they wish to ban “hate speech,” then they must also ban political discussion. If not, “hate speech” will be exploited to unjustly censor political opinions.
Thank you,
[Name]
Contact US Senator: https://contactsenators.com/
Contact US House Rep: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
Contact White House: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Contact Governor: https://www.usa.gov/state-governor
Contact State Legislators: https://openstates.org/find_your_legislator/
My alt-tech pages:
Gab Profile: https://gab.com/Heraclius610
GabTV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/Heraclius610
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/heraclius610/
Pocketnet Profile: https://pocketnet.app/heraclius610
MeWe Profile: https://mewe.com/i/heraclius610
Our Freedom Book Profile: https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Heraclius610
Xephula: https://xephula.com/Heraclius610
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Heraclius610/posts
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/Gd2DogxoYUlR/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/heraclius610
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610:e
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Hello [Representative],
Free speech, the concept that unpopular speech must be protected, must be actively enforced by the government lest it be rolled back under the lie of “fighting evil.” I am speaking specifically of Big Tech. If what they are doing is okay because they are a private corporation then that also applies to them. They are subject to government regulation and we who would enforce freedom must get there first. Follow Ron DeSantis’ lead but include a provision banning platforms from enforcing “hate speech” rules if they allow political discussion. If they wish to ban “hate speech,” then they must also ban political discussion. If not, “hate speech” will be exploited to unjustly censor political opinions.
Thank you,
[Name]
Contact US Senator: https://contactsenators.com/
Contact US House Rep: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
Contact White House: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Contact Governor: https://www.usa.gov/state-governor
Contact State Legislators: https://openstates.org/find_your_legislator/
My alt-tech pages:
Gab Profile: https://gab.com/Heraclius610
GabTV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/Heraclius610
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/heraclius610/
Pocketnet Profile: https://pocketnet.app/heraclius610
MeWe Profile: https://mewe.com/i/heraclius610
Our Freedom Book Profile: https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Heraclius610
Xephula: https://xephula.com/Heraclius610
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Heraclius610/posts
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/Gd2DogxoYUlR/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/heraclius610
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610:e
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
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