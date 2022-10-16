Pro-Life/Pro-Choice-The Significance Of The 3 Angel's Messages

In Episode 128 we clarify our position on issues of sin. It has come to our attention that there are thoughts going around regarding the way we presented the Roe vs Wade reversal, that we are actually pro-abortion. In this discussion we clarify this and other misconceptions. We make it clear why we concentrate on the 3 Angels' messages, and how that encompasses all sin issues. It is all about the Greatest Commandment.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.