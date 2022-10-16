Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pro-Life/Pro-Choice-The Significance Of The 3 Angel's Messages
12 views
channel image
breadoflife
Published a month ago |

In Episode 128 we clarify our position on issues of sin. It has come to our attention that there are thoughts going around regarding the way we presented the Roe vs Wade reversal, that we are actually pro-abortion. In this discussion we clarify this and other misconceptions. We make it clear why we concentrate on the 3 Angels' messages, and how that encompasses all sin issues. It is all about the Greatest Commandment.


Keywords
freedomjesus christsalvation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket