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Defining The Pandemic And It'S Impact From A Biblical Perspective
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40 views • December 17, 2021
Filmed in April 2020, Pastor Wayne gives great insight into the unfolding effect of the pandemic and the lock down of citied from a Biblical and Spiritual perspective that rings wven more true today as we look back in time at the unfolding of this drawa across the world.
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