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X22 Report B 12. 23. 21.
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180 views • December 24, 2021
Ep. 2660b - Scavino Message Received, Think George Washington And Durham, We Are Ready
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The [DS] is now starting a war on the unvaccinated, their narrative is falling apart and the only thing left to do is use all available ammunition to push their agenda. The people know their playbook, its the same playbook they used in 2020. This push is failing and they know it. Scavino sends messages, the offensive begins in the New Year, it's time to take about the country, think GW and Durham, the people are ready, they are or have reached the precipices. Change is coming, justice is coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
The [DS] is now starting a war on the unvaccinated, their narrative is falling apart and the only thing left to do is use all available ammunition to push their agenda. The people know their playbook, its the same playbook they used in 2020. This push is failing and they know it. Scavino sends messages, the offensive begins in the New Year, it's time to take about the country, think GW and Durham, the people are ready, they are or have reached the precipices. Change is coming, justice is coming.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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