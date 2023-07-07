Create New Account
What do Secret Societies (illuminati, Masons, Brotherhood) teach? Here is an actual course (part 1)
Scotty C
2 Subscribers
71 views
Published 17 hours ago

This is an entry level course. There is no practice of witchcraft and the demonic side comes at the higher levels. Yet, this is a high level course anyone can practice and see results with. 

Teacher is Kevin Trudeau who was put in jail for releasing this kind of information from the societies. That's the why, doesn't matter the how.

Please like it to see the rest of the course.

As a Christian, most of this is in the Bible... except we know who is the source and who we are in Christ.

May your impact on the world be great. 

Blessings warriors


To support our program and keep a key interest in your health, check out our water demo video at www.scottcoombe.com and www.2getwellnow.com 

Thank you for your support


Keywords
illuminaticoursetrainingsecret societyfreemasonryskull and bonesbrotherhoodsocietieskevin trudeau

