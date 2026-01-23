Iran Tests ICBM, Greenland Negotiations, and U.S. Officially Withdraws From W.H.O.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
END TIME NEWS REPORT * 1.23.2026
IT'S OFFICIAL AFTER 77 YEARS
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/its-official-after-77-years-u-s-finally/
IRAN ICBM TEST: U.S. STRIKE CAPABILITY
https://defencesecurityasia.com/en/iran-10000km-icbm-test-us-strike-capability/
TRUMP/IRAN
https://www.wnd.com/2026/01/lots-ships-trump-promises-iran-armada-hand-just/
TRUM CALLS FOR...
https://www.msn.com/en-us/politics/government/trump-calls-for-immediate-negotiations-for-greenland-says-island-critical-for-golden-dome/ar-AA1UKH6y?ocid=BingNewsSerp
GREENLAND PRIME MINISTER OPEN TO...
https://www.msn.com/en-us/politics/international-relations/greenland-pm-open-to-permanent-nato-mission-on-arctic-island/ar-AA1UL23P?ocid=BingNewsVerp
WORLD LEADERS SIGN GAZA BOARD PEACE CHARTER
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-world-leaders-sign-gaza-board-peace-charter
TRUMP CLAIMS PUTIN HAS...
https://kyivindependent.com/trump-claims-putin-has-accepted-board-of-peace-invite-as-russia-mulls-paying-for-permanent-seat-with-frozen-us-assets/
U.S. AND CHINA REACH DEAL
https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/us-and-china-reach-deal-create-us-tiktok-backed-non-chinese-investors
WHITE HOUSE AIMS FOR...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/white-house-aims-for-cuba-regime-change-by-year-end
CHINA INJECTS $80M...
https://gatewayhispanic.com/2026/01/china-injects-80-million-dollars-cuban-regime-sends/
