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WHY THE WAR ON THE BLOOD?! FINAL DAYS REPORT!
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213 views • January 29, 2022
Sorceries = Pharmakia = Vaccines – Final Days Report
Revelation 18:23, KJV: “And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.”
Life is in the Blood
I found this interesting article from a Christian site. “It takes about 60 seconds for all the blood in your body to complete its journey. It travels from your heart to your extremities and returns, there and back again. Blood moves with the rapid current of the great arterial rivers and through the smallest capillary creeks. William Harvey first noticed circulation (1628) through the heart into arteries and veins; however, he could not see how they connected since he did not have a microscope. The man who first described this was Anton van Leeuwenhoek about 46 years later (1674). Then, J. J. Lister and Thomas Hodgkin described the rouleaux formation or stacking of RBCs through a capillary bed. All of these men mentioned above were committed Christians.” https://answersingenesis.org/b....iology/microbiology/
Satan or Lucifer is the Great Copycat
Satan is the great mimicker and wants to be omnipresent like God. We show how these vaccines tie into quantum computing, AI and mind control patented technology. The immune system is going to collapse. Can the elite control your thoughts, tie you to the internet of things, track you, and corrupt your blood? Is this a bio sensor that can be read? What does God’s Word say about the blood and why would Satan want to destroy it? What does Pharmacia mean in the Bible? Why is Amazon’s terms of service talking about a Zombie apocalypse?
Blood plays a major role in the Old Testament and foretells Jesus Christ.
The Bible regards blood as the symbol and source of life. Leviticus 17:14 states, “For the life of every creature is its blood: its blood is its life…” The Bible’s Old Testament sets up the ultimate / perfect sacrifice that is Jesus Christ and why he had to shed his blood for our sins. Jews needed to atone for their sins with a sacrifice with the old law before Christ. Some other blood examples, “On the first Passover in Exodus 12:1-13, the blood of a lamb was posted on the top and sides of each door frame as a sign that death had already taken place, so the Angel of Death would pass over. The blood of the lamb is symbolism for Jesus Christ. Once a year on the Day of Atonement (Yom Kippur), the high priest would enter the Holy of Holies to offer a blood sacrifice to atone for the sins of the people. The blood of a bull and of a goat was sprinkled on the altar. The life of the animal was poured out, given on behalf of the life of the people.” https://www.learnreligions.com..../blood-of-jesus-7001
Clearly the Vaccine is required to be apart of the Globalist New World Order / Lucifer Society
The vaccine is the elite plan to bring in their slave state. From an article – Recently Klaus Schwab referred to unvaccinated people as “a threat to humanity.” Hitler couldn’t have said it better when referring to Jews. Several dozen heads of the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Economic Forum (WEF), and various other globalist bodies have declared that the “Great Reset” needs to include the establishment of a global “pandemic” treaty to ensure that all humans are “vaccinated” in accordance with government edicts. https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/search/?q=vaccines+tie+you+to+internet&;sa=
Must Watch that Ties to this Beast System Agenda and System
At a minimum, these vaccines are causing blood clot / heart issues and disrupting your immune system. It’s well documented very healthy young athletes go deathly ill and many have to retire from sports in their early 20s. What is worse, they cannot tell their story on social media. Under a microscope, the blood turns into a stacking formation and not free flowing. The spike protein appears to literally clog the blood highway. This is the greatest crime ever. Please watch this series of all the evidence that this is evil.
Revelation 18:23, KJV: “And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.”
Life is in the Blood
I found this interesting article from a Christian site. “It takes about 60 seconds for all the blood in your body to complete its journey. It travels from your heart to your extremities and returns, there and back again. Blood moves with the rapid current of the great arterial rivers and through the smallest capillary creeks. William Harvey first noticed circulation (1628) through the heart into arteries and veins; however, he could not see how they connected since he did not have a microscope. The man who first described this was Anton van Leeuwenhoek about 46 years later (1674). Then, J. J. Lister and Thomas Hodgkin described the rouleaux formation or stacking of RBCs through a capillary bed. All of these men mentioned above were committed Christians.” https://answersingenesis.org/b....iology/microbiology/
Satan or Lucifer is the Great Copycat
Satan is the great mimicker and wants to be omnipresent like God. We show how these vaccines tie into quantum computing, AI and mind control patented technology. The immune system is going to collapse. Can the elite control your thoughts, tie you to the internet of things, track you, and corrupt your blood? Is this a bio sensor that can be read? What does God’s Word say about the blood and why would Satan want to destroy it? What does Pharmacia mean in the Bible? Why is Amazon’s terms of service talking about a Zombie apocalypse?
Blood plays a major role in the Old Testament and foretells Jesus Christ.
The Bible regards blood as the symbol and source of life. Leviticus 17:14 states, “For the life of every creature is its blood: its blood is its life…” The Bible’s Old Testament sets up the ultimate / perfect sacrifice that is Jesus Christ and why he had to shed his blood for our sins. Jews needed to atone for their sins with a sacrifice with the old law before Christ. Some other blood examples, “On the first Passover in Exodus 12:1-13, the blood of a lamb was posted on the top and sides of each door frame as a sign that death had already taken place, so the Angel of Death would pass over. The blood of the lamb is symbolism for Jesus Christ. Once a year on the Day of Atonement (Yom Kippur), the high priest would enter the Holy of Holies to offer a blood sacrifice to atone for the sins of the people. The blood of a bull and of a goat was sprinkled on the altar. The life of the animal was poured out, given on behalf of the life of the people.” https://www.learnreligions.com..../blood-of-jesus-7001
Clearly the Vaccine is required to be apart of the Globalist New World Order / Lucifer Society
The vaccine is the elite plan to bring in their slave state. From an article – Recently Klaus Schwab referred to unvaccinated people as “a threat to humanity.” Hitler couldn’t have said it better when referring to Jews. Several dozen heads of the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Economic Forum (WEF), and various other globalist bodies have declared that the “Great Reset” needs to include the establishment of a global “pandemic” treaty to ensure that all humans are “vaccinated” in accordance with government edicts. https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/search/?q=vaccines+tie+you+to+internet&;sa=
Must Watch that Ties to this Beast System Agenda and System
At a minimum, these vaccines are causing blood clot / heart issues and disrupting your immune system. It’s well documented very healthy young athletes go deathly ill and many have to retire from sports in their early 20s. What is worse, they cannot tell their story on social media. Under a microscope, the blood turns into a stacking formation and not free flowing. The spike protein appears to literally clog the blood highway. This is the greatest crime ever. Please watch this series of all the evidence that this is evil.
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