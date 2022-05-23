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Traditional Chinese Medicine Diet Part 2
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120 views • May 23, 2022
Understanding how the principle of TCM apply to your food, and environment.
Knowing Yin/Yang, what is hot or cold, what is dry or moist. It makes a difference in your health and energy.
Knowing Yin/Yang, what is hot or cold, what is dry or moist. It makes a difference in your health and energy.
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