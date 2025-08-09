BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚀 Crew Dragon spacecraft undocks from International Space Station
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1302 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 1 day ago

🚀 Crew Dragon spacecraft undocks from International Space Station – Roscosmos

A Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov and other members of the Crew-10 mission has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos reported.

"Today, the manned spacecraft Crew Dragon with the crew of the Crew-10 mission left the International Space Station. The ship’s splashdown is expected on August 9 off the coast of California," Roscosmos said on Telegram.

Kirill Peskov, along with NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, arrived at the ISS in March 2025.

Crew-10 will be the first mission under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program to splash down off the coast of California.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy