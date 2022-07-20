Former LAPD Officer Is Fired Due to His Refusal of the Experimental CCP Virus Vaccine

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https://gnews.org/post/pw54df03
07/15/2022 OAN: Michael McMahon, a former LAPD officer, was relieved of duty for refusing to receive experimental CCP virus vaccine. The government wants to replace the police officers who have critical thinking with a totally obedient federal police force that is just loyal to Washington. The police are not supposed to serve the elites, but to serve the people. Michael McMahon decided to run for office to fight to leave the kids a democratic country.