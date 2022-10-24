Lessons from the Wilderness

August 21st, 2022

Pastor Nancy preaches on how to fight our fleshly grumblings during times in the wilderness. No matter what happens, bitterness and complaining go against the thankfulness and joyfulness we are supposed to cling to during times of desperation. Don't get pulled back into Egypt after Jesus already paid the price to free you from slavery. Praise God in all things and He will always be your strength.

"But with many of them God was not well pleased: for they were overthrown in the wilderness." 1 Corinthians 10:5