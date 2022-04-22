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David Icke Releases the Secret to Humanity's Destiny in Explosive New Interview
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491 views • April 22, 2022
David Icke of https://ickonic.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the secret to humanity's destiny in an explosive new interview.
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