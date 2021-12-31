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Tearing Down High Places - CCR Original Podcast Run FINALE
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Many people are standing against the all the False teachings rampant in the Church, whether it be CRT, LGBTQA+, or the countless scandals coming out from very prominent "leaders". Yet revival does not occur. Join me as we dive into the scriptures to see why that is.
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