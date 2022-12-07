What Do Russians Think About The Ukraine War?

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.
Dec 6, 2022
What do Russians think about the war in Ukraine? In this reportage, I travel to Rostov Russia to speak to the locals about the hard facts of the War and what they think about it. As expected many of them support the decision of the Russian Government to join the war but not all. You may be very surprised by what they have to say.
Now that Ukraine Drone attacks hit airfields deep in Russia in Kursk and other cities things are changing fast. Russian missile strikes continue to force emergency power shutdowns across Ukraine. The city of Bakmut / Artyomovsk seems to be almost ready to come under Russian control.
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
I show what the western media will not show you.
