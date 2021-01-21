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NWO had hundreds of navy ships parked along both U.S. east & west coasts to prevent humans from escaping their Illuminati blood bath satanic sacrifice of American populace lambs
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608 views • January 21, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2021). The AntiChrist tried to take the AntiChrist job again, and tried to start a blood bath Satanist sacrifice of the American people, but God’s Holy Spirit inside us real Christians stopped it again. All the millions and millions of “women’s head coverings rebelling” “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing” “Bible-redefining” religious Christian convert hordes are extremely angry at God’s real Christians for stopping their “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ’s” AntiChrist from taking power, and they are very disappointed. Even the most dumbest sinful human populace from the liberal states like California and Hawaii have flipped from the communist Satanist shapeshifting Draco reptilian chimera alien faction to the Nazi SS “Black Sun” Satanist cybernetic Draco reptilian chimera alien faction’s “Alliance of Planets,” and are now completely supporting and cheering on the AntiChrist. These religious Christians are ready to stone us real Christians and Jesus for stopping their AntiChrist from taking power, and starting the blood bath satanic sacrifice of them and their families, and the starting of their Illuminati NWO one-world government Nazi 4th Reich. Just like during the fake COVID-19 event, they were planning another blood bath sacrifice of all the American human homo-sapiens specie populace, and had sealed off both the west coast and east coast with hundreds of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers and naval ships to prevent any humans from escaping. But again, God’s Holy Spirit in us real Christians stopped their satanic ritual sacrifice of the American people and the Western feminist nations’ dumb sinful “Bible verses redefining” “women’s head coverings rebelling” “men’s trousers cross-dressing” human populace and religious Christians. Britain had already spread their COVID-21 biochemical weapon that they had created long time ago, and had sealed off their nation to exterminate all these feminist human homo-sapiens specie “women’s equality” people and religious Christian Jezebel worshippers, but they could not, because God’s Holy Spirit in us real Christian stopped the devil Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO world takeover. They cannot start their Illuminati NWO revived Atlantis returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars’ (now 33.3% of the earth’s population) world takeover and extermination of the humans, until we real Christian Church Saints “Bride of Christ” are raptured up into heaven. We real Christians have to finish our warning to repent, and then Noah’s ark door will close, and then we real Christians will get raptured, and then Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO can create their blood bath and human extermination depopulation. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
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