NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 10/10/22

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Personal Responsitiblity is a thing of the past if our leftist/communist government has anything to say about it. Our children are being taught things that are not true, so they won't take responsibilities. Our government is pushing Vaxxes whithout ever taking the responsibilituy of knowing if they work or not.