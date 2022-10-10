Create New Account
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 10/10/22
12 views
Removing the Liberal Blindfold
Published a month ago |

Personal Responsitiblity is a thing of the past if our leftist/communist government has anything to say about it. Our children are being taught things that are not true, so they won't take responsibilities. Our government is pushing Vaxxes whithout ever taking the responsibilituy of knowing if they work or not.

truthjusticeand the american way

