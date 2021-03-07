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"CULTURE OF CORRUPTION" by Toots Sweet
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20 views • March 07, 2021
Visit PatriotsInTune.com & TootsSweet.com. In a free society corruption needs to be eliminated or the Republic will cease to exist. We need stand up to corruption where ever it rears its ugly head. Thank you Michelle Malkin for your courage and all your hard work to expose those who do not have America's best interests at heart.
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