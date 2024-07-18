EX-CIA ANALYST CHARGED WITH SPYING FOR SOUTH KOREA ☭ [THE SHOCKING SUE MI TERRY CASE UNCOVERED!]

#SueMiTerry

Who is Sue Mi Terry?

Her career journey from a CIA senior analyst to a National Security Council official.

Her role as a prominent expert on North Korea and senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.





The Allegations:

Accusations of failing to register as a foreign agent and conspiracy to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Alleged acceptance of luxury items like a $2,845 Dolce & Gabbana coat and a $3,450 Louis Vuitton handbag.

Allegations of receiving $37,000 in funds disguised through a gift fund.





Prosecutors' Claims:

Terry's supposed role as an agent for South Korea's National Intelligence Service since 2013.

Details from the 31-page indictment and her voluntary admission to the FBI.





Terry's Defense:

Denial of all charges and statements from her attorney, Lee Wolosky.

Claims that the charges distort her work and independence as a scholar and analyst.





Broader Implications:

How this case ties into recent similar charges against Democratic Senator Robert Menendez.

The potential impact on US-South Korea relations and the field of international espionage.





