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Chip implant development holds enormous potential for abuse
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1320 views • August 31, 2021
Implanted chips function like the chips on a credit card. However, everyday things such as opening doors are also possible through them. The next generation of implants should be able to link people's brains directly to the Internet. Which devastating effects could such interventions have on people in only 20 years? Not only data protectionists are warning!
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