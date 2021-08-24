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ENERGY WEAPON ATTACK in Hanoi delayed Kamala Harris flight?
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300 views • August 24, 2021
Kamala Harris' flight from Singapore to Vietnam is delayed by 3 hours due to reports of "anomalous health incident" among US officials in Hanoi.
"Anomalous health incident" is often associated with the Havana Syndrome - a mysterious health condition inflicted exclusively on US embassy officials and secret agents on mission in foreign lands. Energy weapons is likely to be the cause of these health incidents.
"Anomalous health incident" is often associated with the Havana Syndrome - a mysterious health condition inflicted exclusively on US embassy officials and secret agents on mission in foreign lands. Energy weapons is likely to be the cause of these health incidents.
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