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X22 Report A 03. 10. 22.
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404 views • March 11, 2022
Ep. 2722a - Biden Admin Blames Everything On Covid & Putin, People See The Truth
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The people are seeing right through the lies, the Biden admin is blaming covid and Putin for the economic disaster, people now see it is the policies of the [CB]. The crisis is fake, the transition away from the [CB] is real.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The people are seeing right through the lies, the Biden admin is blaming covid and Putin for the economic disaster, people now see it is the policies of the [CB]. The crisis is fake, the transition away from the [CB] is real.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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