Clashes between Lebanese Resistance & intruding Israeli forces continue in the southern Lebanese town of Tayri

Clashes between the Lebanese resistance and intruding Israeli forces continue in the southern Lebanese town of Tayri

UPDATE: ❗️Israel killed 27 people in attacks on 48 areas across Lebanon on Saturday, 11 April.

(Anadolu Agency)

Adding:

The Radwan forces (Lebanese Elite Forces) are engaged in clashes from five different directions towards the city of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.

Adding:

Helicopters are conducting evacuations of injured people near the city of Bint Jbeil to Rambam and Ziv hospitals in Safed and Haifa (Israel).

Adding:

A large number of refueling aircraft landed at Ben Gurion Airport this Saturday.



