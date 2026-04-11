Clashes between Lebanese Resistance & intruding Israeli forces continue in the southern Lebanese town of Tayri

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Clashes between the Lebanese resistance and intruding Israeli forces continue in the southern Lebanese town of Tayri
UPDATE: ❗️Israel killed 27 people in attacks on 48 areas across Lebanon on Saturday, 11 April.
(Anadolu Agency)
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The Radwan forces (Lebanese Elite Forces) are engaged in clashes from five different directions towards the city of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.
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Helicopters are conducting evacuations of injured people near the city of Bint Jbeil to Rambam and Ziv hospitals in Safed and Haifa (Israel).
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A large number of refueling aircraft landed at Ben Gurion Airport this Saturday.