CAIN WAS SIRED/BORN OF SATAN AND EVE 2A, John 8:42-47; Matthew 13:36-43; Genesis 4:1-8; 3:1-24; Revelation 20:1-3, 20240918

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





And I saw an angel come down from heaven, having the key of the bottomless pit and a great chain in his hand.

2 And he laid hold on the dragon, that old serpent, which is the Devil, and Satan, and bound him a thousand years,

3 And cast him into the bottomless pit, and shut him up, and set a seal upon him, that he should deceive the nations no more, till the thousand years should be fulfilled: and after that he must be loosed a little season. Amen! (Revelation 20:1-3)





