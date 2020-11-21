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Sidney Powell on Howie Carr: 3 Million Dead Voted 7 Million Votes Stolen From President Donald Trump
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168 views • November 21, 2020
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We are going to start to see this all come out into the open in full by Friday, November 27th per Sidney Powell.
Original video gathered from The Sheridan Files youtube channel at https://youtu.be/F5vndAmMqAM
#StopTheSteal, #ElectionFraud, #DeepStateCoup
🌟 RANDOM FUN FACT: Steven J. Baldassari (the founder of this YouTube channel was in the same grade and went to junior high school and high school with Howie Carr's daughter.
You can donate to Steve and American Patriots for God and Country via PayPal here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/APGC
We are going to start to see this all come out into the open in full by Friday, November 27th per Sidney Powell.
Original video gathered from The Sheridan Files youtube channel at https://youtu.be/F5vndAmMqAM
#StopTheSteal, #ElectionFraud, #DeepStateCoup
🌟 RANDOM FUN FACT: Steven J. Baldassari (the founder of this YouTube channel was in the same grade and went to junior high school and high school with Howie Carr's daughter.
You can donate to Steve and American Patriots for God and Country via PayPal here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/APGC
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