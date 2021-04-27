Ron Wyatt Found The Ark of the Covenant January 6, 1982

The Mercy Seat is the name given to the lid of the Ark of the Covenant that was in the Jewish sanctuary in the desert and later in the temple in Jerusalem. The lid was made from a solid piece of gold.



A figure of an angel, called a cherub, was placed at each end of the cover. The space between the angels was called the Mercy Seat.



On the Day of Atonement, the High Priest, acting on behalf of the entire nation, would take the blood of the sinless substitutionary sacrifice and sprinkle it on the Mercy Seat. Thus, God’s justice was satisfied, His mercy was demonstrated, and the sins of the Nation were graciously covered.



On the day Jesus hung on Calvary’s Cross, His blood streamed onto the Mercy Seat under the crucifixion site; hidden hundreds of years in advance.