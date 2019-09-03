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South African Gangs Killing Whites With Machetes
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45 views • September 03, 2019
South Africa has made it legal to walk into any white person's home or land kill them and take it over. What you're seeing right now is a typical day in South Africa we're black tribesmen grab knives, swords and machetes and then walk the streets looking for white people to kill.
Once they're done killing the whites they begin killing each other. Obviously Africa has no desire to enter the modern world and now it's time to abandon Africa and let them kill each other. Maybe we can try again in 200 years to bring civility to that continent, maybe.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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Once they're done killing the whites they begin killing each other. Obviously Africa has no desire to enter the modern world and now it's time to abandon Africa and let them kill each other. Maybe we can try again in 200 years to bring civility to that continent, maybe.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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