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Larry King Dead at 87
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164 views • January 23, 2021
Larry King Dead at 87
Larry King -- the legendary TV and radio host who conducted more than 30,000 interviews in a storied 60-year career -- has died.
King died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center early Saturday, according to Ora Media, the media company Larry co-founded.
Larry was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the holidays, and was hospitalized in the ICU at one point, but had recently been moved to a regular hospital room, and was breathing on his own. Things took a turn, and King died Saturday morning.
Larry -- government name Lawrence Harvey Zeiger started his career in radio as a disc jockey at WAHR-AM in Miami, after officially changing his last name to King.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Larry King -- the legendary TV and radio host who conducted more than 30,000 interviews in a storied 60-year career -- has died.
King died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center early Saturday, according to Ora Media, the media company Larry co-founded.
Larry was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the holidays, and was hospitalized in the ICU at one point, but had recently been moved to a regular hospital room, and was breathing on his own. Things took a turn, and King died Saturday morning.
Larry -- government name Lawrence Harvey Zeiger started his career in radio as a disc jockey at WAHR-AM in Miami, after officially changing his last name to King.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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