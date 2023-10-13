Voters expect him to 'lead not sleep': No 3am phone call for Joe Biden

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says people should be concerned US President Joe Biden was not woken up for the news of Hamas launching terror attacks against Israel.
Mr Mulvaney joined Sky News to discuss the issue from the White House he thinks has not received enough attention.
“I picked up on it as I watched his press conference – he said ‘when I woke up this morning, they told me right away’,” he told Sky News Australia host James Morrow.
“That means they didn’t wake the President up; it is always a big issue in this country especially during elections about the 3am phone call.
“That is a major problem – voters in the United States expect the President to lead in times of crisis, not sleep.”
