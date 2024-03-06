And We Know 3.5.2024 Big WINS! Expect Fireworks, TX, Gold, SCOTUS, TDS overdrive, WAR, Pray!

LT of And We Know





March 5, 2024





We are just watching one win after another.. how many of you are enjoying the melt down of the enemy. I want to share something about the upcoming eclipse that is going through a city name in the BIBLE called NINEVAH at the end of the video.. you don’t want to miss it. San Diego is on the docket again against US citizens, … we need to keep praying.





——————

—————————————

—————————————————————

LIBERAL COLORADO SECRETARY OF STATE IS NOT HAPPY! 😂🤣

https://t.me/SantaSurfing/51112





We are learning so much Shipwreck on X: https://x.com/shipwreckshow/status/1764702605039612391?s=20





PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP GIVES REMARKS AT MAR-A-LAGO – 3/4/24 https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/110404





CBS responds to the Supreme Court ruling on Trump by claiming that we will see another January 6t https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/110395





Biden AG Merrick Garland, speaking at an Alabama church, says election integrity efforts — such as voter ID requirements and restrictions on ballot "drop boxes" — are "discriminatory, burdensome, and unnecessary." https://t.me/AWKCHAT/4284771





Diana on her stolen ballot https://t.me/AWKCHAT/4284764





“I just found out that March 11th, residents from the flood victims will be kicked out — You care about illegal immigrants being homeless but you don’t care about flood victims who voted for you becoming homeless" https://t.me/professor_patriot_official/14441

——————————

