The Two Biggest Male Mistakes!

Sunday Morning Live 16 February 2025





In this episode, I address contemporary issues in economics and relationships, starting with the Bank of England's liquidity crisis and the rising consideration of Bitcoin. I draw parallels between Trump’s tariffs and personal negotiations, illustrating the interplay of moral standards and strategic leverage.





I also reflect on Ashley St. Clair's experiences of motherhood with Elon Musk, discussing societal pressures around family structures and the implications for children. Listener questions lead to a deeper exploration of hypergamy and its effects on modern dating dynamics.





Finally, I examine the challenges faced by religious institutions in maintaining moral authority amid evolving societal perceptions. I emphasize the importance of navigating these dynamics for healthier relationships and encourage listeners to reflect on their own choices.





