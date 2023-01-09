Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, January 7, 2023, no. 387 ( Dane Wigington ) (NW UK Intro)





To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su... Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008 Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and CLICK THE BELL to ensure you are notified of our new videos. https://www.youtube.com/@DaneWigington To read or post comments on this video, please go directly to the article: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/g... Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video. Extreme weather whiplash is now the norm, how much worse will it get? Mainstream media has been continuously sensationalizing the storms impacting the Western US, how much rain are they going to grant us? The climate engineers can alter the equation any time they want. What haven't Americans been told about Europe's recent record shattering weather? How deep is the deception in the entire weather reporting industry? How much are they hiding? Who are they serving? How long do we have if climate engineering isn't exposed and halted? All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer. Dane Wigington To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su... Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008 To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/n...

