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[Japanese] 市販スーパーの牛肉の毒抜き作業の重要性とは？(Why Meat Detoxing Is A Must? Watch This!!!)
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344 views • July 21, 2021
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🟢 1/2ガロンの浄水。
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🟢 1/2ガロンの浄水。
🟢 有機米酢又はお好みの有機酢 大さじ2。
🟢 重曹 大さじ2。
✅ タグ
#デトックス #有機米酢 #重曹
✅ 是非フォローしてください。
✅ Facebookプライベート・グループ
https://www.facebook.com/groups/713530336092536/
✅ INSTAGRAM (メイン・チャンネル)
https://instagram.com/the_comical_chef
✅ INSTAGRAM (セカンド・チャンネル)
https://instagram.com/sashimimann
✅ BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XMSeSYMkWPEH/
✅ Business Inquiry (連絡先)
[email protected]
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