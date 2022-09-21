Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Robin Hood (Lessons of Power): (Part I) The Quest for the “Real” Robin Hood
0 views
channel image
TheAlienAuthor
Published 2 months ago |

Steals from the rich, gives to the poor…The rebel fighting tyranny alongside his band of marry men on behalf of the oppressed masses…The quintessential tale for the little guy or elite driven narrative? Join me, as we dig in, exploring these and many other Robin Hood related concepts.

In this first installment, we will discuss the scholarly pursuit of a "real" Robin Hood, uncovering along the way, the many developments and potential historical contexts of the literary figure.


Chapters:

00:00 Introduction                                                                                          

01:14 The Pursuit of a "Historical" Robin Hood

04:38 The Early Ballads and the Peasants' Revolt of 1381

13:09 Economics and the Evolution of Robin Hood

20:45 Conclusion

Keywords
powerhistoryrobin hood

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket