Robin Hood (Lessons of Power): (Part I) The Quest for the “Real” Robin Hood

Steals
from the rich, gives to the poor…The rebel fighting tyranny alongside his band
of marry men on behalf of the oppressed masses…The quintessential tale for the
little guy or elite driven narrative? Join me, as we dig in, exploring these
and many other Robin Hood related concepts.
In this first installment, we will discuss the scholarly pursuit of a "real" Robin Hood, uncovering along the way, the many developments and potential historical contexts of the literary figure.
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction
01:14 The Pursuit of a "Historical" Robin Hood
04:38 The Early Ballads and the Peasants' Revolt of 1381
13:09 Economics and the Evolution of Robin Hood
20:45 Conclusion
