Robin Hood (Lessons of Power): (Part I) The Quest for the “Real” Robin Hood

Steals from the rich, gives to the poor…The rebel fighting tyranny alongside his band of marry men on behalf of the oppressed masses…The quintessential tale for the little guy or elite driven narrative? Join me, as we dig in, exploring these and many other Robin Hood related concepts.



In this first installment, we will discuss the scholarly pursuit of a "real" Robin Hood, uncovering along the way, the many developments and potential historical contexts of the literary figure.





Chapters:

00:00 Introduction

01:14 The Pursuit of a "Historical" Robin Hood

04:38 The Early Ballads and the Peasants' Revolt of 1381

13:09 Economics and the Evolution of Robin Hood

20:45 Conclusion