Apocalypse Watch E98: Trump Completely Fails to Get Arrested

Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes have a laugh at the leftist meltdowns following the complete non-event of the Trump arrest. The team starts to break down the list of 72 types of people who "might be a terrorist."
