'AMERICA IS A CONCENTRATION CAMP LAKOTA CHIEF WARNS!.
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published Tuesday

RUSSELL MEANS WAS A HERO IN MY BOOK. HE WAS A CO FOUNDER OF AIM (AMERICAN INDIAN MOVEMENT) AND WAS AT PINE RIDGE DURING THE SEIZE IN THE 1970'S. THIS VIDEO WILL BLOW YOUR MIND BECAUSE RUSSELL EXPOSES THE FACT AMERICA IS ROUTING FROM WITHIN AND IS A HUGE CONCENTRATION CAMP. CAN YOU HANDLE THIS TRUTH? WAKEUP!

Keywords
militaryufoocculteconomyreligionwarhistorynew world ordersatanismstock marketsexend timesdevil sign

