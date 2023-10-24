'AMERICA IS A CONCENTRATION CAMP LAKOTA CHIEF WARNS!.

RUSSELL MEANS WAS A HERO IN MY BOOK. HE WAS A CO FOUNDER OF AIM (AMERICAN INDIAN MOVEMENT) AND WAS AT PINE RIDGE DURING THE SEIZE IN THE 1970'S. THIS VIDEO WILL BLOW YOUR MIND BECAUSE RUSSELL EXPOSES THE FACT AMERICA IS ROUTING FROM WITHIN AND IS A HUGE CONCENTRATION CAMP. CAN YOU HANDLE THIS TRUTH? WAKEUP!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.