The 1 REASON why the Russia & Ukraine War hasn’t become WW3
Published Yesterday |
Glenn Beck


June 1, 2023


Is Vladimir Putin’s restraint the ONLY reason why the Russia & Ukraine War hasn’t yet evolved into World War 3? Because if the situation was different — as Glenn plays out in this clip — there’s a high probability the United States would currently be fighting a world war. So, with such high chances of escalation, why are yesterday’s anti-war Democrats suddenly fully on-board? Glenn explains it all in this clip, adding that though Russia’s invasion was ‘abhorrent,’ it’s clear many in Washington are choosing to take advantage of the situation rather than make the right decisions for the U.S’ overall safety and security…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MNppfUagHQ0

