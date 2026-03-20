Latest Space Weather News - Everything Suddenly Got Out Of Hand 👀

Latest Space Weather News

The solar wind environment is currently looking promising as the strength of the interplanetary magnetic field (IMF) increased to a respectable 31 nT and the Bz component shifted south -16 nT. The solar wind speed also showed an increase to above 500 km/s. A minor (G1) geomagnetic storm is now in progress with a moderate (G2) storm watch in effect until 06:00 UTC (March 21). More updates to follow whenever necessary.

WARNING: Geomagnetic K-Index of 6 expected

UPDATE: An interplanetary shockwave hit Earth at 20:53 UTC. This is the result of an expected CME passing our planet. Aurora sky watchers at middle to high latitudes should be alert once dark outside.

https://solarham.com



