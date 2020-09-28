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Rickards explains the lunatic financial elites and their control on the people this time THE GREAT RESET
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84 views • September 28, 2020
Unfortunately we have the worst people in the worst place at the worst time they truly believe they are the finance masters with their two dimensional flawed models so they just keep repeating the same mistakes over and over again with the same result. Jim knows and names them all coming from his experience with Long Term Capital hedge fund he mentions they all learnt from their PHD's mentors so they repeat the same thinking and Idea's with each other. So Print, print, print, print, Who is going to bail out the central banks now??? THE GREAT RESET
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